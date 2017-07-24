No flood situation in Bengal as yet: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that there is no flood-like situation in the state which is being lashed by heavy rains although some low-lying areas in a few districts were inunandated. “There is no flood-like situation in the state as yet. Water-levels are still below (danger level) though some low lying areas of Labhpur in Birbhum district, Purulia, Ghatal in West Medinipore and Goghat, Arambagh in Hooghly districts have been inundated,” she said.

With the Met office predicting more rains in the next 24 hours in the state, Banerjee held a monitoring meeting with senior officials at the secretariat this afternoon. “I held a meeting to monitor the situation and I am keeping a watch on it,” she told reporters.

Banerjee said that the state government has already started distribution of relief materials including tarpaulin to different districts. In an obvious reference to the discharge of water by DVC, she said that inundation takes place due to discharge of water.

Meanwhile, irrigation minister Rajiv Banerjee said that the state has asked DVC to release that much water which could be accepted by the state. “Huge rainfall is a matter of concern and more rainfall is predicted. It is creating problem. I am regularly monitoring the situation in the control room,” he said.

