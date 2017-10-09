No firecracker sale in Delhi-NCR this Diwali, rules Supreme Court

While the plea regarding reimposition of the ban was being heard, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the court they were in support of the ban on firecrackers. (Source: @AkashvaniAIR/File photo) While the plea regarding reimposition of the ban was being heard, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the court they were in support of the ban on firecrackers. (Source: @AkashvaniAIR/File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld its earlier verdict banning sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region ahead of Diwali. A plea on the matter had sought restoration of the apex court’s 2016 verdict putting a stop to the sale of fircrackers in the region. A bench led by Justice AK Sikri had reserved the court’s order on the same on October 6.

On November 11 last year, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of suspension of all licences “permitting sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail, within the territory of NCR”. However, on September 12 this year, the ban was temporarily relaxed.

While the plea regarding reimposition of the ban was being heard, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the court they were in support of the ban on firecrackers.

Appearing for peritioner Arjun Gopal, advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan had argued that that ban should be reinstated as the national capital and its satellite towns saw a monumental surge in air pollution levels during and after the festival in 2016. He added that there were several reasons behind the augmented pollution levels in the city during the season and burning of firecrackers was one of them.

The advocate representing the firecracker sale licence seekers had argued against the plea, saying that the apex’s court temporary removal of the ban was within reason and had been handed out after due consideration given to all parties concerned, which included the pollution board.

The advocate representing the firecracker sale licence seekers had argued against the plea, saying that the apex’s court temporary removal of the ban was within reason and had been handed out after due consideration given to all parties concerned, which included the pollution board. The counsel had said that all the points which the petitioner is bringing to the attention of the apex court now were already considered by the bench when it withheld its verdict banning the issue of licences. The counsel added that although firecrackers did face an affect on pollution levels, it was “not the greatest cause of particulate matter (PM) 2.5”.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd