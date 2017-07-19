No FIR against Sadhvi Saraswati over beef consumption remarks: Manohar Parrikar

Sadhvi Saraswati Sadhvi Saraswati

No FIR was lodged against Sadhvi Saraswati over her statement against beef consumption as her speech, as reported, had nothing against any “religious sentiment” Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told Goa assembly on Wednesday.

“The speech (of Sadhvi), as reported, did not have any issue on religious sentiment, nor any complaint was received by the police,” Parrikar stated in a written reply to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar who had sought to know the reasons behind not filing any FIR against the Sadhvi over her remarks made at the All India Hindu Convention held near here last month.

“Various newspapers reported on the matter regarding her demand on beef consumption. No complaint was lodged … neither any religious matter was reported in the said media report (on the Sadhvi’s speech),” stated Parrikar, who also holds the state’s Home Department portfolio.

While addressing the convention at Ramnathi, Sadhvi, who was one of the speakers during a session, had reportedly said that those who consider eating beef as a status symbol should be hanged. “I would recommend the Government of India that those who consider it as a status symbol to eat the meat of one’s own mother (cow) should be hanged in public. Then only people will realise that it is our duty to protect ‘gau mata’,” she had reportedly said.

Notably, Goa Deputy Speaker and BJP leader Michael Lobo on Tuesday had demanded a police action against the Sadhvi over her controversial remarks. He also demanded that the government should ban people of the Sadhvi’s ilk who give hate speeches from entering the state.

