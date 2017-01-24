No FIR against AIIMS officials despite proof: NGO to Court

An NGO, which has filed a criminal complaint against top officials of AIIMS for alleged financial irregularities in procuring surgical goods, on Tuesday claimed in a city court that Delhi Police has not lodged an FIR despite evidence. Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar, after hearing part arguments on Tuesday for the fourth time since last September, fixed the matter for further hearing on January 27.

During the brief hearing, NGO Janhit Abhiyan, through its counsel V K Ohri, sought immediate registration of the FIR against the top officials of premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), including its director. “No FIR is being registered by the police. Why is there a delay even when there are reports by CBI and the vigilance officer alleging financial irregularities,” the counsel asked.

The NGO has also moved an application seeking a direction to the police to seize the passport of the Director, who is scheduled to retire on January 30, alleging he was “planning to leave the country permanently to evade the process of law”.

The complaint, filed by the NGO’s convenor Raj Narain in the Hauz Khas police station in 2015, has alleged that the director and other officials had conspired and indulged in corrupt practices while purchasing surgical goods for the hospital and disinfectants/fogging solutions for the JPN Apex Trauma Centre.

The complainant has sought registration of FIR for offences of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.