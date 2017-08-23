No final call on PMs’ memorial at Teen Murti 

Google Maps Google Maps

A plan to build a museum for all former Prime Ministers in the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) at the Teen Murti Bhavan complex was Tuesday discussed here at the annual general body meeting. However, no final decision was taken. The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh , who is also vice-president of the NMML society, was attended by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh. However, PM Narendra Modi, the President of the NMML Society, did not attend the meeting. Renovation works and setting up of a museum for former Prime Ministers, among other issues, were discussed, said a statement from MHA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App