No fear, insecurity among minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (PTI/File Photo) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (PTI/File Photo)

Amid outrage over lynchings of Muslims, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday claimed there is no insecurity among minorities. “But whatever incidents are taking place, be it small or big or a criminal conspiracy, are in no way justified. Action should be taken against them as per law,” Naqvi said at a Central Waqf Council . He blamed “hostile forces” of creating the perception. Naqvi added that such forces would not be allowed to succeed while reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“The governments of Rajasthan, Haryana and Jharkhand have, without wasting any time, taken action… I had spoken to the chief ministers and officials of these states,” he said. Naqvi said since their government came to power, over two thousand cases have been filed in connection with Waqf properties encroachment .

“Several waqf properties have been under the clutches of powerful waqf mafias due to criminal conspiracy between them and some waqf boards. Some of the complaints have been forwarded to CBI. Encroachment on waqf properties as well as enemy properties have come to light during our campaign to free these properties…,” Naqvi said. He added his ministry is making efforts to ensure records of waqf boards are computerised to ensure transparency. “A Board of Adjudication has been established under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to deal with disputes regarding waqf properties at the central level…’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App