No exemption next time, says court: Babri framing of charges on May 30

The leaders sought exemption through lawyers for attending the court proceedings. (Representational) The leaders sought exemption through lawyers for attending the court proceedings. (Representational)

A special court in Lucknow hearing the Babri demolition case on Friday deferred the framing of charges against BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Rithambhara and Vishnu Hari Dalmia as none of them appeared for the hearing. The leaders sought exemption through lawyers for attending the court proceedings. CBI Special Counsel Ram Kumar Yadav said: “The court has fixed May 30 as the next date for framing of charges against the six accused. The court has also directed that no exemption would be entertained on the next date.”

This case against Advani, Joshi, Bharati and others was earlier being heard in Rae Bareli. It was transferred to Lucknow recently on the directive of the Supreme Court. The additional charge under Section 120-B (conspiracy) has to be framed against all the accused as per a Supreme Court directive.

Defence lawyer Manish Tripathi, who moved the applications for exemption, told The Indian Express: “We informed the court that the accused could not attend the proceedings due to personal reasons and also that they had to go out of station for some necessary causes.”

The court had on Thursday fixed May 30 for the framing of charges against six other accused, who recently got bail in the Lucknow case, as five of them did not appear for the proceedings fixed for May 25.

