No exemption for paramilitary personnel from highway toll

The transport ministry’s response came following a proposal mooted by the home ministry that the paramilitary personnel should be exempted from paying toll on highways on production of identity card either in civil or uniform. (Representational Image) The transport ministry’s response came following a proposal mooted by the home ministry that the paramilitary personnel should be exempted from paying toll on highways on production of identity card either in civil or uniform. (Representational Image)

The Ministry of road transport and highways on Thursday rejected a proposal to exempt private cars of paramilitary personnel from paying toll on national highways. “Exemption from payment of user fee shall be applicable upon production of such documents that certify and authorise the vehicle in-charge for official purposes. However, no exemption is available on use of personal vehicle, if it is not used for any official purpose,” a circular issued by the home ministry said, quoting the transport ministry’s office memorandum.

The transport ministry’s response came following a proposal mooted by the home ministry that the paramilitary personnel should be exempted from paying toll on highways on production of identity card either in civil or uniform.

There are around 10 lakh personnel in eight forces that come under the home ministry. They are: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd