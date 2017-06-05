No excuse for sexual abuse, says MHA

Ministry of Home affairs. Image For representational purpose, Ministry of Home affairs. Image For representational purpose,

The Home Ministry on Sunday issued a warning to paramilitary personnel serving in UN peacekeeping missions, saying that “no excuse for sexual abuse” will be accepted.

The ministry’s direction, which warned of dismissal and imprisonment for any sexual misconduct, came following an advisory of the United Nations in the wake of reports that some UN peacekeepers allegedly ran a child sex ring in Haiti over 10 years and none were ever jailed.

According to officials, no incident has been reported anywhere about the involvement of Indian paramilitary personnel in any sexual abuse case during UN peacekeeping duties.

However, as a “precautionary measure”, the ministry decided to direct the chiefs of CRPF, BSF, CISF and ITBP to ensure that personnel working abroad under the UN flag carry a ‘No Excuse’ pocket card issued by the global body for personnel deployed on UN missions.

“At all times, we must treat the local population with respect and dignity. Sexual exploitation and abuse is unacceptable behaviour and prohibited conduct for all UN and affiliated personnel,” the pocket card says.

