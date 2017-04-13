No EVM tampering in Karnataka bypolls: Siddaramaiah after Congress victory

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo)

Hailing Congress victory in the bypolls in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there were no tampering with the EVMs in the elections. Interestingly, the Congress had earlier complained of EVM tampering after its loss in the recent state elections. The party leaders had also met President Pranab Mukherjee in this regard on on Wednesday.

In a big boost in the run up to the 2018 state polls, the ruling Congress retained both Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly which went to polls on Sunday. Congress’ Kalale N Keshavamurthy defeated his nearest rival former minister V Srinivasa Prasad (BJP) by 21,334 votes in Nanjangud. In Gundlupet, Geetha Mahadevaprasad (Congress) trounced BJP’s C S Niranjan Kumar by 10,877 votes, an election official said.

The electoral outcome comes as a relief to Siddaramaiah who is facing murmurs of dissonance within his party over his style of functioning, particularly from the old guard, exemplified by the recent exit of senior leader S M Krishna, a former Chief Minister.

For the BJP, results were a big set back. “We never expected to lose both seats,” BJP state President and Lingayat community leader B S Yeddyurappa said. Meanwhile, Congress minister Srinivas Prasad alleged that chief minister Siddaramaiah had spent Rs 100 crores to defeat him in Nanjangud.

