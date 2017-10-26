No evidence to suggest Deogarh man died of starvation: Jharkhand officials

The Deoghar district administration has said there was no evidence so far to suggest that the recent death of a 75-year-old man in a village under Mohanpur Block was the result of starvation. It also said they have no evidence either that the PDS dealer did not release ration to the family of the deceased in September. If proved, this would be the third death allegedly owing to hunger in Jharkhand since September 28.

Officials said Rooplal Marandi, a resident of Bhagwanpur village in Mohanpur Block, died Monday. His daughter, Manodi Marandi, alleged her father died because there was no food in the house and that no food was cooked in their home for the two days preceding Rooplal’s death. Manodi also alleged before officials that the family had been denied ration since September.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha constituted a committee under District Development Commissioner Janmejaya Thakur to conduct a probe into the matter. Earlier, the administration provided Rs 20,000 and 25 kg of rice to the family as immediate relief.

Officials said inquiries so far indicate that Rooplal died of old age and prolonged poor health. Sub-Divisional Officer (Deoghar) Sri Niwas Yadav said: “So far there is no evidence to suggest that the family did not have ration. It is on record that ration was given to the family in September by the PDS dealer. These records are online and, under the e-PoS system, it can’t be tampered with. As far as allegations that the ration was not given to her despite recording Manodi’s thumb impression and processing the payment, we neither have any witness or physical evidence to conclude whether she was cheated by the dealer. That aspect is being further verified.”

According to a senior official who was part of the inquiry committee, Manodi accepted that she recieved ration till August. “Online records show she got the ration on September 11. We have spoken to many people from the village in this regard. There is no evidence to suggest that the dealer did not release the ration, even after recording it online,” said the official.

Inquiries have also revealed that Manodi’s son, aged around 25, was the sole earning member of the family. He used to work in Pune in a private firm. However, nearly four months ago, he came back home ill and passed away. “The family was severely hit as Rooplal was not in a position to earn. The family had a bit of land on which they did farming. Rooplal had problems in his legs since last year, forcing him to walk on crutches,” said the official, adding none in the village informed about the poor situation of the family, even though the BDO had gone there only three days ago to inspect PMAY implementation.

This is the third death in a month in the state which has been attributed to lack of ration, owing to issues such as rejection of ration card due to non-linking with Aadhar card, non-availability of ration card and refusal by the PDS dealer. However, in all the three cases, the administration has attributed deaths to illness, no application for a ration card and old age.

Express Investigation

