No evidence to show cellphone tower radiation causes cancer: Rajasthan Health Minister

Representational Image Representational Image

There is no evidence yet to suggest that radiation from cellphone towers causes cancer, Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said in the Assembly on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis of a number of research papers, has said that there is no connection between mobile phone radiation and cancer, he said.

Watch what else is in the news

A committee of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other experts has also said that there is no evidence to prove that radiation from mobile phone towers causes cancer, the minister said.

The issue was raised by the Congress MLA from Sanchor constituency in Jalore, Sukhram Vishnoi, who sought framing of a policy to regulate mobile towers. Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Srichand Kriplani said the government has taken several measures to control radiation from mobile towers. The Urban Development and Housing department issues permission for setting up mobile towers.