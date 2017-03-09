No evidence of EVM tampering, says SEC

In a meeting of representatives of registered political parties at the SEC office in Mumbai, Saharia said tampering of EVMs was not possible. In a meeting of representatives of registered political parties at the SEC office in Mumbai, Saharia said tampering of EVMs was not possible.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner J S Saharia Thursday said there was no evidence of any tampering in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the recently concluded local body polls across the state. With the BJP sweeping the polls, Opposition parties had raised doubts over malfunctioning EVMs. With many losing candidates raising the concern, the SEC was forced to address it.

In a meeting of representatives of registered political parties at the SEC office in Mumbai, Saharia said tampering of EVMs was not possible. “Adequate precautions were taken while manufacturing the EVMs. It is not possible to tamper with these machines,” Saharia said.

The commissioner claimed he had held discussions with the management of the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd — which manufactures the EVMs — as well as domain experts who had assured him that it was not possible to tamper with the machines. Elections for 10 Municipal Corporations and Zilla Parishads across Maharashtra took place last month. Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Chandrapur and Panvel Municipal Corporations will go to polls next.