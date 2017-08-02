No evidence against Roshan Giri in Madan Tamang murder case: counsel

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri. (Files) GJM general secretary Roshan Giri. (Files)

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri Wednesday contended before a city court that the CBI has failed to produce evidence to indicate his involvement in the murder of All India Gorkha League leader Madan Tamang. Giri’s counsel Debasish Roy submitted before the city sessions court chief judge, Kundan Kumar Kumai, that the CBI has not indicated any proper evidence vide which it proposes that charges be framed against the accused for his and other persons’ alleged involvement in the killing of Tamang.

Roy submitted that the investigating agency is relying on telephonic conversations allegedly held by him and others and two reports published in a newspaper to establish their alleged criminal conspiracy and common intention in the murder, that took place at Darjeeling town in May, 2010. Roy submitted that transcripts of telephonic call intercepts have not been submitted before the court so far, while newspaper reports cannot be relied upon as evidence.

Giri’s counsel claimed that speeches in political meetings cannot be construed as threats as is being projected by the special public prosecutor for the CBI. Roy submitted that charges cannot be framed against his client in connection with the killing of Tamang on the basis of unsubstantiated claims.

The matter will be heard again by the court tomorrow. The city sessions court is hearing arguments for framing of charges against 46 accused for criminal conspiracy and murder of Tamang.

The CBI has prayed for framing of charges against the accused, among whom are the top brass of the GJM, including its president Bimal Gurung, his wife and GJM Women’s wing chief Asha, Roshan Giri, Col (retd) Ramesh Alley, former MLA Harka Bahadur Chetri, Binay Tamang and Rabin Subba. The CBI has claimed that it was a premeditated murder to prevent any other political party from holding meetings or rallies in Darjeeling hills, where GJM held the sway through coercive measures.

Tamang was attacked with sharp weapons when he was overseeing preparations for a public meeting at Clubside in the heart of Darjeeling town on May 21, 2010, and was declared brought dead at the Sadar Hospital there.

