No end to IndiGo’s troubles: Two more A320 aircraft grounded after engine snag

On Sunday, two more A320neo aircraft were grounded in New Delhi and Srinagar due to engine snag. (File Photo) On Sunday, two more A320neo aircraft were grounded in New Delhi and Srinagar due to engine snag. (File Photo)

The problem with IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines continues to hit services of the low-cost carrier. On Sunday, two more A320neo aircraft were grounded in New Delhi and Srinagar due to engine snag.

The incidents come a week after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounded 11 A320neo planes fitted with P&W1100 engines with certain serial numbers due to recurring problems, including mid-air shutdowns.

The first incident was reported from the IGI Airport, when an A320neo aircraft, bearing registration number VT-ITX, had to be grounded as metal chip particles were detected in the jet’s engine oil after it completed a Bengaluru-New Delhi flight on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Grounding of A320neo aircraft: IndiGo operating at 96% strength; Delhi HC refuses to ground entire fleet

IndiGo, however, in a statement said that the aircraft was “proactively withdrawn” in Delhi for a maintenance check. “These maintenance checks are part of a comprehensive programme of early detection. During the maintenance check, metal chips were observed on engine number 1, (and) number 3 bearing chip detector, which is a known concern on the Neo engine,” PTI quoted the airline as saying.

A second mishap was averted after a hydraulic leak was detected from the engine of another IndiGo A320neo in J&K’s Srinagar, following which it was grounded. Both budget carriers, IndiGo and GoAir, have made it clear that some of their flights would be cancelled till March 24 due to the grounding of its fleet.

However, the carrier has said that it was operating at 96 per cent of its strength. Assuring passengers, the flier in a statement said, “We would like to assure our passengers that between 96% to 98% of our flights are operating as usual.” On Friday, the Delhi High Court refused to ground the entire fleet of IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft on a plea alleging the planes have defective engines.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd