No encounter in state was fake…terrorists were killed: D G Vanzara

FORMER IPS officer D G Vanzara, a key accused in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, on Monday held a road show in the city from Jagannath Temple at Jamalpur to Tagore Hall at Paldi on the 10th year of his arrest on the charges of extra-judicial killing.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, a special CBI court modified his bail condition in the 2006 Ishrat Jahan encounter case, exempting him from marking his presence at the CBI office in Gandhinagar every day. Vanzara was arrested in the Ishrat encounter case when he was already in jail in connection with the Sohrabuddin encounter case.

Addressing a gathering at Tagore Hall, Vanzara, former head of the Gujarat Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS), said: “No encounter in Gujarat was fake and in each encounter terrorists, who had come to kill politicians and destroy the state’s peace and prosperity, were killed.” The gathering included seers, VHP members and heads of several Hindu outfits.

Vanzara reiterated his stand, which he has been claiming soon after he was released from jail in February 2015, that “had these terrorists been not killed by the Gujarat police in encounters, the country could not have had a strong prime minister in Narendra Modi.”

Without naming anyone, Vanzara said that when he was in jail “ek mahatva ke vyakti ne rubaru milna toh door phone pe baat karne se bhi mana kar diya (a person of importance had even refused to talk over phone).”

Vanzara during his one-and-a-half-hour speech in Hindi claimed that soon after his arrest, many other police officers were arrested. “Attempts were made to destroy us legally, politically and economically, but I remained silent. Keeping silence is also bravery,” he said.

He also announced to launch an organisation, Rajarshi Loksangrah Sansthan, having two two trustees — N S Dabhi (retired police inspector), J G Parmar (retired Deputy Superintendent of Police). Dabhi is a co-accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case and Parmar is a co-accused in the Ishrat case. Both were present at the event. Former Gujarat DGP and a co-accused in the Ishrat case PP Pandey was supposed to be at the event but didn’t attend it.

Vanzara, who last year had announced entering public life, said in the one year since his return home after a gap of nine years, he has visited 32 districts of Gujarat and held 56 rallies. “A movie, Ab Tak Chappan, was made on Mumbai police. In the movie 56 people were killed in encounters which brought peace there. In Gujarat, I can say I have also done ‘Ab Tak Chappan’ rallies,” he said. After his arrest in 2007 by a Gujarat CID (Crime) team, he remained in jail for eight years. In September 2014, he was granted bail in the Sohrabuddin case by the Bombay High Court, and in February 2015, he walked out of jail after a CBI Special Court allowed his bail plea in the Ishrat case. He remained in Mumbai for a year as he was barred from entering Gujarat, but last year, he finally returned home after his bail conditions in the encounter cases were modified.

