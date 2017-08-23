No Durga idol immersion during Muharram procession, orders WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Only in Express
"No idol immersion after 6 pm on Dashami (Sept 30) till Oct 1 due to Muharram processions, immersion will resume from Oct 2," said Banerjee in an official statement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2017 10:33 pm
mamata banerjee, west bengal, durga idol, Muharram, west bengal dussehra, durga puja West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday issued an order against immersion of Durga idol on Dashmi during the procession of Muharram. “No idol immersion after 6 pm on Dashami (Sept 30) till Oct 1 due to Muharram processions, immersion will resume from Oct 2,” said Banerjee in an official statement.

Muharram will be observed this year on October 1. The chief minister said that immersion can take place on October 2,3 and 4. Banerjee’s directive may upset the Hindu outfit, though she had issued a similar order last year also. The order las year was, however, stayed by the Kolkata High Court.

The BJP, meanwhile, has said that it will approach the court against the chief minister’s order.

This year Durga Puja & Muharram fall on the same day. Except for a 24 hour period on the day of Muharram… 1/2

… Immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4… 2/2

