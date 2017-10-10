No doubt that Gujarat elections will be held in December, satisfied with poll preparations: CEC Joti

CEC A K Joti, flanked by Election Commissioners Sunil Arora (R) and O P Rawat, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo PTI) CEC A K Joti, flanked by Election Commissioners Sunil Arora (R) and O P Rawat, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo PTI)

After reviewing the poll preparedness in Gujarat in the last two days, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A K Joti on Tuesday said that the Assembly elections will be held in December. “The tenure of the Gujarat Assembly ends in January 22, 2018 … There is no doubt that the elections will be held in December,” Joti told mediapersons on the concluding day of his visit to the state.

He, however, did not specify the exact dates of the polls. When asked if the elections will be held in a single phase or a double phase, Joti said, “That is under examination. We had come for a review meeting and we will definitely decide… We have to take into consideration all the election inputs and then decide the election schedule.”

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah had said in Porbandar that polls will be held in December.

The CEC said all the political parties have given different dates for conducting the elections, including the BJP which suggested that the elections be held between December 14 to January 14, a period when no Hindu weddings are held.

On poll-preparedness of the election machinery in the state, Joti expressed satisfaction. He said the EC will try and improve upon the preparedness based on the various suggestions given by the political parties.

The CEC also said that 4.33 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise, of which 2.25 crore are males and 2.07 crore females. The polling will be conducted in 50,128 polling stations and at 28,639 polling locations.

On Monday, the EC had launched a drive to distribute EPIC cards to newly registered electors, add new voters and collect names of absentee, shifted and dead voters. “No new deletion (of voters) will take place,” said Joti regarding the drive that will conclude on October 25.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the EC said it will also set up one “all-women” managed polling station in all the 182 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Income Tax officials will be deployed in all the districts for expenditure monitoring by candidates and political parties, said the EC. Flying squads and surveillance teams will be deployed in all the constituencies to check movement of cash, liquor, drugs. The EC will also activate mobile application-based complaint system regarding abuse of money, wherein people will be able to file complaints with the authorities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App