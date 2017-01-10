No dog meat in top Hyderabad eatery’s biryani, says report

Almost a month after a top eatery in Hyderabad hit headlines over a WhatsApp message alleging it was using dog meat in its famous biryani, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has stated that the raw meat samples collected from Shah Ghouse Cafe and Hotel at Gachi Bowli on December 13 contained “sheep meat only”. The samples were tested by National Research Centre on Meat at Chengicherla on the outskirts of Hyderabad which submitted its result report to GHMC Monday stating the meat sample given to them “is sheep (Ovis Aries) meat only”.

The samples were collected by GHMC officials after a message went viral on WhatsApp that dog meat was added by Shah Ghouse Cafe in its famous biryanis. The WhatsApp message contained photos of a dead dog and a skinned carcass.

Based on a complaint by the restaurant owner Mohammed Rabbani, Cyberabad Police investigated the case and on December 24 it arrested a 22-year-old MBA student, V Chandra Mohan, of Hyderabad. Police said that he had received photos of dog meat at some other place on December 8 on his WhatsApp with a caption that some culprits were adulterating food with dog meat.

Additional Commissioner of Police of Cyber Crime, S Jairam, said that to create some mischief Chandra Mohan added Shah Ghouse restaurant’s name to the received message and forwarded it to his friends in various WhatsApp groups which went viral. The message created such a sensation in Hyderabad that it almost brought down Shah Ghouse’s business. While Rabbani denied it, he also invited GHMC food inspectors to take samples of the meat in his restaurant kitchen. GHMC food inspectors collected the samples on December 13 and sent them for testing to the NRC which submitted its report on Monday.

“One act of mischief caused so much financial loss to us. It spoiled our name and image. Hope this certificate from GHMC restores the confidence of our customers that we do not adulterate, and business returns to normal,” Rabbani said.

Hotel owner Rabbani is also demanding action against two local TV channels which ran the story for a few minutes on December 13 which further dented the image of the restaurant. The accused, Chandra Mohan, has been booked under IPC sections 290 (Committing public nuisance) and 500 (defamation), and Section 66 (D) of the IT Act.

