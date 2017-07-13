No discussions held with LDF over joining left front, says JDU

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy said if JDU had any complaints, UDF will take it seriously and find a solution. (Source: PTI photo) Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy said if JDU had any complaints, UDF will take it seriously and find a solution. (Source: PTI photo)

Janata Dal United , part of the Opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has not held any discussions with the ruling CPI(M) headed LDF over joining the left front, a top leader said on Thursday. JDU National General secretary Varghese George said “we have never discussed the matter.” Since CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had made an appeal to JDU to return to the LDF, some JDU leaders had expressed the ‘concerns’ of the party, he said. Earlier also there had been a proposal from LDF that socialist parties should come together, he said. Balakrishnan had recently stated that smaller parties, including JDU, should return to LDF. JDU state general secretary Sheikh P Harris said the party had suffered only losses after becoming a part of the UDF in 2009.

George said in the last assembly polls, though the JDU had contested seven assembly seats, it had lost all of them. In addition to this,it had lost the Palakkad Lok Sabha seat in 2014 from where party chief Veerendra Kumar had contested.

“Hence, there is some discontent in the party over the electoral performance,” he said.

The party had asked UDF several times to discuss the matter.

“Discussions were avoided. Though two committees were set up to go into the assembly and Lok Sabha defeats, the reports have not been disclosed so far,” the JDU leader told PTI.

In Nemom, from where BJP leader O Rajagopal made his debut to the assembly, JDU had lost miserably. “Party is desperate about electoral defeats.”

“We are not leaving UDF or joining LDF. We want the issue to be discussed in UDF and proper redress of our grievances,” he said.

While earlier it had control of 600 panchayats, it had now been reduced to 110. The party had 20 panchayat presidents earlier, which has now dwindled to six.

Former minister and senior leader K P Mohan also said no formal disucussions have been held in the party over shifting to LDF camp and only some leaders have expressed their opinion.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Oommen Chandy said if JDU had any complaints, UDF will take it seriously and find a solution.

From the time UDF was formed, the congress stand was the coalition partners will be taken into confidence.”We will listen to the needs and issues of the partners . Even now, we are following the same practice,” Chandy told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

“If anyone has any complaints, it will be raised in the front or bi-party talks will be held and the issue will be sorted out. If JDU has any complaints, that will be taken up by the UDF very seriously. Whichever party has any complaints, Congress, which is leading the front, will give it utmost importance,” chandy told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

LDF convener Vaikom Vishwam said though the issue has not been discussed in the front, JDU was welcome.

