No discrimination against anyone on basis of religion: Rajnath Singh

India does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion or sect, and such things are not allowed in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

His comments came in the wake of the Archbishop of Delhi referring to a “turbulent political atmosphere” in the country and appealing to launch a prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“India is such a country where there is no discrimination against anyone on the basis of religion or sect or any other such things. Such a thing cannot be allowed,” Singh said on the sidelines of a function here.

In a letter written to all parish priests in the capital, the Archbishop of Delhi, Anil Couto, asked for a prayer campaign to be launched and also appealed for fasting on Fridays ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Citing the “turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution and the secular fabric of our nation”, the letter says, “It is our hallowed practice to pray for our country and its political leaders all the time but all the more so when we approach the general elections.”

“As we look forward towards 2019 when we will have a new government let us begin a prayer campaign for our country,” states the letter.

