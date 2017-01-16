No directions issued to CBI in Rose Valley case: PMO

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)on Monady said it has issued no no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is “forged”. (Source: ANI photo) The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)on Monady said it has issued no no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is “forged”. (Source: ANI photo)

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)on Monady said it has issued no no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is “forged”. In a rejoinder to the news organisations of West Bengal which “displayed” such a purported letter, the PMO wrote: “This has reference to a report appearing in your publication regarding a letter purportedly written by the Prime Minister’s Office to CBI on the Rose Valley case.

“The report alleges that PMO has issued certain instructions to CBI in the matter. A copy of the purported letter has also been displayed.” The said report, the PMO said, “is totally false and baseless.”

It said the “letter displayed in your publication is a forgery” as “No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.” In the Rose Valley scam case, CBI has arrested Sudip Badyopadhyay and Tapas Pal, MPs of Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal.