No democracy in Bengal, if we retaliate, can TMC stay in power: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File Photo) BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File Photo)

Alleging that there was no “democracy” in West Bengal, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday asked if his workers retaliate against “attacks” by Trinamool Congress, would the ruling party be able to stay in power.

Addressing party workers from a protest meeting outside the Canning police station in South 24 Parganas, he said: “If our workers start pursuing tit-for-tat politics, will Trinamool be able to stay in power in Bengal? Do not think that BJP is weak. Wherever our workers come under attack, we will always be there to give a befitting reply.”

“There is no democracy in West Bengal. Here, working for BJP and working against the Trinamool Congress is a crime. However, we do not believe in politics of violence. We are against violence, which has no place in a democracy.” The party had gheraoed the Canning police station while condemning “relentless attacks” on its workers.

Referring to former TMC leader Mukul Roy, Vijayvargiya accused CM Mamata Banerjee of getting rid of leaders after using their leadership and organisational skills for political benefits.

“In Bengal, people say Mamata Banerjee immediately destroys the political ladder she climbs. There are multiple examples… She came to power with the help of BJP and now large number of attacks are being launched our workers. She became a chief minister with the help of her colleague Mukul Roy’s organisational skills. Now Roy has to quit the party because of unhealthy circumstances. She always tries to destroy anyone who gives her support,” Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP leader said: “She had the time to meet Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai but did not have the time meet 21-year-old Mukesh who died of dengue in Kolkata. She is not concerned about people like Mukesh but has time for Mukesh Ambani because he is crorepati and will give her funds to contest elections. Thousands are dying of dengue in the state and the shameless state government and a shameless chief minister are saying they are not dying due to dengue.”

Vijayvargiya also ridiculed the Calcutta University’s decision to confer DLitt to Mamata. “The standard of education system in West Bengal is at an all-time low. It has deteriorated to such a level that Calcutta University has decided to confer DLitt to Mamata Banerjee. On one hand, you have Rabindranath Tagore who had received DLitt from Calcutta University and on the other, you have Mamata Banerjee receiving the same. There is a limit to show allegiance to the ruling dispensation,” he said.

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said: “He says there is no democracy in Bengal. If that is the case, how is being allowed to say such things? How can they hold meetings and rallies here if there is no democracy? BJP is crying foul.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App