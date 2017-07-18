No decision yet on GM mustard: Govt to SC

THE CENTRE on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has so far not taken any policy decision on the commercial release of Genetically-Modified (GM) mustard crop. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud considered the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the government is considering aspects of the matter and has invited suggestions on the commercial rollout of GM crops.

“The government has not taken any decision. Suggestions and objections have been received to the plan and the government is considering various aspects of the matter. A decision will be taken only after considering all of it,” Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench.

Mehta was granted one more week to apprise the court about when it will have a decision on the issue.

