No decision taken on separate law for CBI: Government

CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The government has not taken a decision to replace the over 70-year-old law that mandates working of the CBI, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) derives its legal powers from the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

“No decision has been taken for enactment of a separate Act for the CBI,” said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, in written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Terming as “inadequate” the powers given to the CBI, a parliamentary committee has recently suggested separate statute for the premier probe agency.

“The committee is of the view that the powers given to the CBI under the DSPE Act are not adequate considering the pace of changing times and in this context, the committee recommended for a separate statute for the CBI,” The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice had said in its recent report.

