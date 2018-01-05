No decision on Himachal CLP leader, MLAs leave it to Rahul Gandhi

Virbhadra Singh and Sushil Kumar Shinde at the Congress office in Shimla on Thursday. (Express photo) Virbhadra Singh and Sushil Kumar Shinde at the Congress office in Shimla on Thursday. (Express photo)

Even after a war of nerves and public display of strength, mainly by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the issue of electing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Himachal Pradesh could not be resolved and it was eventually left to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has 21 MLAs in the 68-member House. The tally includes Virbhadra Singh (83) and his son Vikramaditya Singh (29), the father-son duo being the eldest and youngest members, respectively.

AICC General Secretary Sushilkumar Shinde, along with party’s central observer Bala Saheb Thorat, a former Maharashtra minister reached here Thursday and drove straight to Holly Lodge, Virbhadra’s residence, and held informal discussions.

Seventeen out of 21 MLAs had earlier given in writing to Sushilkumar Shinde during his earlier visit, pledging their support to Virbhadra’s candidature.

Today, when Shinde reached Shimla, there were 13 MLAs at Holly Lodge while seven others camped at the party office where the meeting was slated to be held. Those at the party office included PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu, himself a contender. Later, at the party office, Shinde held one-on-one meeting with all 21 MLAs and told them that the decision would now be left to the party high command and that he would brief Rahul Gandhi on their views.

All the MLAs also adopted a resolution asking Rahul Gandhi to name the leader. The resolution was moved by Virbhadra Singh and seconded by PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu. The newly formed Assembly’s session begins at Dharamshala on January 9.

