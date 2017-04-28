No death penalty for Govindachami in Soumya murder case, confirms Supreme Court

Supreme Court Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the curative petition filed by the Kerala government that sought the reinstatement of the death penalty on Govindachami, the man who was convicted of raping 23-year-old Soumya in 2011. The top court rejected the position of the state government that Soumya’s family did not receive justice in the case.

Govindachami had pushed Soumya out of a moving train and later raped her on February 1, 2011. She later succumbed to her injuries. The case and its brutality had created ripples in the state.

Last year, the top court dropped the murder charge against Govindachami and commuted his sentence to seven years in prison, but at the same time upholding the life imprisonment given by a trial court on charges of rape. Then Kerala Law Minister AK Balan had said the case would be brought under the section 302 of IPC in order to justify the death penalty the state government sought for the convict. It also sought hearing in the open court.

The top court’s verdict then had caused disappointment among sections of the society who wanted capital punishment to be awarded to the convict. Soumya’s mother had said the top court verdict was ‘heartbreaking.’ After the verdict today, Soumya’s mother told Manorama that Govindachami’s death would alone invite justice in the case and that she would continue to fight for it.

