No death penalty for Govindachami in Soumya murder case, confirms Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the curative petition filed by the Kerala government that sought the reinstatement of the death penalty on Govindachami, the man who was convicted of raping 23-year-old Soumya in 2011. The top court rejected the position of the state government that Soumya’s family did not receive justice in the case.
Govindachami had pushed Soumya out of a moving train and later raped her on February 1, 2011. She later succumbed to her injuries. The case and its brutality had created ripples in the state.
Last year, the top court dropped the murder charge against Govindachami and commuted his sentence to seven years in prison, but at the same time upholding the life imprisonment given by a trial court on charges of rape. Then Kerala Law Minister AK Balan had said the case would be brought under the section 302 of IPC in order to justify the death penalty the state government sought for the convict. It also sought hearing in the open court.
The top court’s verdict then had caused disappointment among sections of the society who wanted capital punishment to be awarded to the convict. Soumya’s mother had said the top court verdict was ‘heartbreaking.’ After the verdict today, Soumya’s mother told Manorama that Govindachami’s death would alone invite justice in the case and that she would continue to fight for it.
- Apr 28, 2017 at 6:20 pmgovindachami name smells chaddi name, mostly victim is lower caste - so such leniancy supreme corrupt gave AFZAL GURU death only to satisfy general public conscience what a mockery dananjoy chatterje was hanged wrongfully by supreme corrupt even though case was of honour killing by parents of victimReply
- Apr 28, 2017 at 6:15 pmSC that was injustice for sure ..We doubt the money pla a bigger part here. Govinda chami is the brother of dacoit gang leader who challenged the Kerala police to get an order of acquit for his brother from SC who is rich to afford the money to pay the notorious advocate Mr aloor who charge 5 lakh per appearance .. The running train compartment was empty except soumya and chami ... He started molesting her and he was string enuff to dominate ... She some how managed to get rid of his hold and jumped out of running training .handicapped chami also did same and raped her brutally beside the track .. ..and he left leaving her unconscious ..she died after out of injury from both impact of rape and Her head hit some where while jumping out .. Court says the reason for death is not the rape but the injury on her head ... As THEre was no proof that chami pushed Her out the claim that he was the reason for her death is lapsed .. Wotta non senseReply
- Apr 28, 2017 at 5:42 pmDeath for Rape can stop the Rape.Reply