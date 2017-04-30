‘No date fixed yet for shifting Eman to Abu Dhabi hospital’

No date has been fixed yet for shifting Egyptian national Eman Ahmed to Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital, with a team of doctors yet to complete its report. “A team from Abu Dhabi has not finished its report,” said bariatric surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala. He added that Eman would not be discharged from Saifee Hospital, but would be transferred. “We are not discharging her. The sister wants a transfer because she wants Eman to walk,” he added.

After a breakdown of communication between Eman’s sister Shaimaa Selim and the hospital administration last week, each party has traded allegations, culminating in Eman’s impending transfer to the Abu Dhabi hospital after dropping from 500 kilos to 176 kilos.

With Selim accusing the hospital of not treating her sister properly and being unable to ensure that she walks again, BJP spokesperson Shania NC stepped in on Saturday to defend the hospital. “We are dismayed at the allegations that the family has made. This successful operation will became a case study for hospitals across the world,” she said.

Dr Lakdawala said he had never promised that Eman would be able to walk after losing weight. ”Shaimaa repents and wishes that she had not made the allegations. Her anger is because of her expectations, not because of our deliverables,” he said.

He added that the hospital would continue to take care of Eman in spite of the accusations. “As Indians and Maharashtrians, we have fulfilled our responsibilities,” he said.

The hospital on Saturday also released a video showing Eman speaking to Dr Samir Alghamdi, an advanced laparoscopy specialist who has been working at Saifee Hospital for the past few months. “When I spoke to her, she nodded that she was okay. She cries when anyone comes to speak to her. But she laughs with her sister,’ he said.

Shirley Koshy, the nurse in charge for Eman claimed that Selim had been coaching Eman. “Earlier, our bond with Selim and Eman was very good. We taught Eman a few English numbers. And we also learnt a few words of Arabic to communicate better with her, but now, each time we ask Eman how she is, she looks at Shaimaa first, who tells her how to reply. The behaviour has changed,” she said.

The room in the hospital’s annexe building, where Eman was first housed, had a camera to monitor her at all times. Selim had also been given her own room. Post the bariatric surgery, Eman was shifted to a seventh floor room, which also has a camera.

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said that she would take the doctors treating Eman and the nursing staff to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to lodge a complaint over what she termed were unsubstantiated claims.

“We are grateful to the Maharashtra government and external affairs ministry for their support,” said Dr Lakdawala. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called the hospital to inquire about the dispute. This week, state Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal’s office also called to ask the hospital administration whether the dispute could dent medical tourism in the city.

“This case is global news. …but we have been getting a number of patients from middle east every day,” said the hospital’s chief operating officer, Huzaifa Shehabi. On an average, the hospital admits eight to ten patients from UAE.

On Thursday, State Health Minister Deepak Sawant also visited Eman to inspect her medical records personally. “I saw her progress and reports. The purpose of weight reduction has been achieved by doctors. They have done a good job,” Sawant said. He also added that Selim should not have blamed the Indian medical fraternity.

