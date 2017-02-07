No danger at all to my government, will complete full term: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday asserted that there is no threat to his government and it will complete its full term, a comment which came on a day when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that its ties with BJP in the state are on a “notice period”.

“There is no danger at all to my government for (the) five years (term),” the CM said here replying to a query at a press conference at the city BJP office, where he released the party’s manifesto for the February 21 BMC polls. “This manifesto is an extension of Modiji’s vision,” he said.

Fadnavis also challenged the bickering ally in the state government, to tackle him first, before speaking about Prime Minister Modi holding a rally in Mumbai, ahead of BMC polls. “(Tackling) PM is a distant thing. First (let Sena) tackle me,” Fadnavis said responding to a question.

Taking a dig at Modi for giving “false” assurances, Uddhav had Monday said he was waiting for the PM’s rally to be held in the city ahead of the BMC polls. “I want to see Narendra Modi coming to Mumbai and campaign for BMC polls. I want to see Sena’s win after his rally here,” Thackeray had said at a rally.

On the meeting between Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and Uddhav in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Look, whom one has to invite, after the ground slips from beneath their (Sena) feet.” The manifesto, printed on a stamp paper-like document, promises to keep water tax rates stable, and also no levy of street tax on pothole-ridden roads. Roads will be washed with water, it says.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said the manifesto has been prepared after incorporating the expectations of common man in the city. Earlier, giving indications that the Sena is ready to pull out of the Maharashtra government, in which it is a partner of the BJP, Uddhav said the government is on a “notice period” as on now.

“Like the Code of Conduct is for a certain period, the government too is on a notice period and when the period ends will be known by all soon,” he said.