No country should use terror as foreign policy: Chief Executive of Afghanistan

Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (left) with Foreign Secretary J. Jaishankar. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (left) with Foreign Secretary J. Jaishankar. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

No country can be allowed to use terror as an instrument of foreign policy and Afghanistan expects its good intentions towards its neighbours to be reciprocated, the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday.

Talking specifically about its relations with Pakistan, Abdullah said relations with its neighbour was a “serious challenge”.

“The facts that there are groups” based in Pakistan that continue to receive support and are “threatening the security of Afghanistan”, and “continue to embark upon destabalising activities” is not only a serious challenge for his country, Abdullah said, but the whole region. “Terrorist groups are a threat to us all.”

The lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs, the country’s foreign policy think tank in Delhi, was chaired by Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar who articulated various facets of India’s engagement with Afghanistan and said Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment towards the country.

Abdullah said that though the forces of “darkness” and “evil” cannot prevail forever, they can create “hindrances”, “headaches” and “impediments”.

He mentioned how his arrival in India on Wednesday was delayed by such an act of terror. The Kabul airport was attacked by terrorists just before Abdullah’s delegation was to leave. The terrorists “could cause us some delay”, he said, “but they could not stop us”.

Looking at both sides of the situation in his country, he said that there are millions who aspire to peaceful and dignified lives, but a “small minority” wants to disturb this, not only in Afghanistan, but globally.

But, he said, he believes that “wisdom will prevail, human dignity will prevail” and “acts of terror will be condemned to failure”.

Abdullah said that a “fundamental decision” must be taken that terrorism will not be used as an instrument of pursuing foreign policy objectives in any part of the world and the international community must show resolve while dealing with terror.

The challenges posed by terrorism are not unique to Afghanistan, Abdullah added, but his country “happens to be in the forefront of the challenge”.

He highlighted two “eminent” points in Afghanistan’s policy. First, that there aren’t good or bad terrorists. Second, it will never be a threat to its neighbours. To bring peace in the country, Afghanistan will always have its doors open for talks and negotiations, he said.

Afghanistan has never been and never will be a threat to any of its neighbours, said Abdullah, and it expects the same from its neighbours.

But no nation can have the power to dictate terms or a veto when its comes to Afghanistan’s interests and foreign policy. “If India comes to Afghanistan and says ‘we will build you this clinic but please do not have friendship with Pakistan’, our answer would be the same,” he said.

He also mentioned that 116 development projects are to be implemented by India and particularly talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “passion” to help his country.

On America delineating its South Asia policy recently, Abdullah said it will bring “certainty”, which is good. Beyond that though, it includes “the recognition of the rightful role of India as a global player, at the same time in this region as a pre-eminent economic force,” he said.

Responding to a question, Abdullah said Afghanistan had brought up the issue of overland transit between India and Afghanistan with Pakistan. Further, the Chabahar port will enhance the trade between India, Afghanistan and Iran significantly. He mentioned that Afghanistan will receive the first shipment of wheat through Chabahar in a few days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App