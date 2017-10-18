No country can move forward without valuing its heritage: PM Modi launches Ayurveda institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi on Tuesday. Anil Sharma Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi on Tuesday. Anil Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Sarita Vihar, built on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, to the nation. Conceived as an apex institute, AIIA aims at bringing synergy between the wisdom of Ayurveda and modern technology.

In his speech lasting nearly 50 minutes, Modi said progress at the cost of national heritage has always pushed countries towards their doom and that Ayurveda, neglected by colonial powers in a bid to run down traditional Indian knowledge, had never been given the attention it deserved even after Independence.

“No country can ever move forward unless it learns to value its own heritage. Any country trying to march forward without paying heed to its own heritage is destined to be doomed. It was such a glorious era that others found it difficult to contend with our knowledge and wisdom. So they tried to run down the best we had. In the days under foreign rule, our hermits, science, yoga, Ayurveda, everything was mocked in a bid to reduce people’s trust in them. Even after Independence these were never a priority,” Modi said.

He announced that fully equipped Ayurveda hospitals would be set up in every district and the government has shown its commitment by talking about integrating Ayurveda and allopathic medicine in the National Health Policy. He said more than 65 AYUSH hospitals have been developed in the last three years.

He said herbal and medicinal plants can be a significant source of income globally, and India should leverage its capabilities in this regard. He said the Union government has approved 100 percent FDI in healthcare systems.

The Prime Minister said the government is focused on providing affordable healthcare for the poor.

He said cleanliness is a simple mechanism of preventive healthcare and the Union government has got 5 crore toilets built in three years.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App