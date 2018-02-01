No counter-FIR in Shopian firing, Army’s version included: J&K police

A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the J&K government into the firing incident. (Express photo) A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the J&K government into the firing incident. (Express photo)

Specifying that no counter-FIR has been filed by the Army on Saturday’s incident of firing in Shopian, in which a third person died on Wednesday, a top police officer on Wednesday said that the Army’s version of what happened that day has been recorded and added to the investigation file.

“A day after the killing, the Army had given its version of the incident. Now it has been made part of the case and investigation is going on. It is no way a counter-FIR,” Shopian’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Shriram Ambarkar Dinkar, told The Indian Express.

In Pune, Army’s Northern Commander chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu said that the soldiers responded with firing only after being “provoked to the ultimate”.

Meanwhile, one more person injured in the Army firing at Gunowpora in Shopian on Saturday succumbed on Wednesday, taking the toll to three. The deceased, Rayees Ahmad, was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar with grave injuries, it was reported.

In its version, the Army claimed that soldiers who came under heavy stone-pelting had fired in self-defence. READ MORE

Sources said that the Army has stated that it was a planned attack on its convoy, and that before opening fire the soldiers had given several verbal warnings to the villagers who were throwing stones on their vehicles.

On Sunday, the J&K Police had registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) against soldiers of the unit, 10 Garhwal Rifles. BJP legislators have criticised the state government for registering a case against the Army and demanded its withdrawal.

Asked about the Shopian FIR after he reviewed a commemorative parade in Pune, organised to celebrate the 198th Group Day of Bombay Engineer Group, a regiment of Corps of Engineers of the Army, Lt Gen Anbu said, “The investigation is yet to commence and I think all facts will come out (then). Notwithstanding what the state government has done, we have done our own inquiry. We are very clear that we have responded when we were provoked to the ultimate. It was in self-defence, and in protection of the property of the government.”

Asked about the Army’s claims that one soldier named in the FIR was not present at the spot when the incident took place, he said, “That is unfortunate. Probably in such situation, a generic FIR should have been filed to come to a conclusion to what exactly happened. But in this case, I think they have prematurely put a name…of an individual. I am sure when they investigate, the truth will come out.”

