No corruption in Khattar govt, Congress rule scam-ridden: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, M L Khattar arrive at the venue of Yuva Hunkar Rally on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi Amit Shah, M L Khattar arrive at the venue of Yuva Hunkar Rally on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

Alleging that central funds used to go down the “gutter of corruption” under Congress rule, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday gave full marks to incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his “corruption-free” regime in Haryana.

“Sun lo Hoodaji (former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda), aapne manga thha hisaab. Pal pal aur pai pai ka hisab lekar aaya hun. Himmat hai, kaleja hai to kaan kholkar sun lo (Listen Hoodaji. You had sought accounts. I have brought account of each and every penny. If you have the courage, listen to it),” Shah said at the Yuva Hunkar Rally here.

He said that the Narendra Modi government had made a provision of Rs 42,000 crore to Haryana in the 14th Finance Commission, while the figure was just Rs 14,900 crore in the 13th Finance Commission under the Congress-led UPA. He alleged that Central funds went down the “gutter of corruption” during Congress rule in Haryana, and congratulated Khattar for “a corruption-free government after long in a state where even a (former) Chief Minister went to jail for corruption”. Shah was hinting at INLD’s chief Om Prakash Chautala’s conviction.

“Not a single charge of corruption has been levelled on Manohar Lal,” said Shah. “He (Khattar) has eliminated corruption in transfer of teachers by taking the process online.”

In his 20-minute address, Shah urged the gathering to shout slogans in a voice that “should be heard in Tripura,” where PM Modi was addressing a rally around the same time. Referring to the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Shah said there will be a BJP government in two more states when counting of votes takes place on March 3.

Shah reached Jind in a helicopter. From the temporary helipad, he rode pillion on a Royal Enfield motorcycle to reach the venue with state BJP chief Subhash Barala. Khattar reached on a Royal Enfield, with BJP’s national general secretary Ram Lal riding pillion.

Slamming the Opposition, Khattar said people of Haryana are fed up with the politics of corruption, regionalism and nepotism. Union Minister Birender Singh called the rally “historic”.

Youths and BJP supporters from across Haryana rode their bikes to reach the venue, spread over 18 acres. The BJP claimed that more than 1 lakh bikers had taken part, although the turnout appeared less than what the organisers expected, as several chairs were vacant.

Shah congratulated BJP’s state chief Barala for the rally’s success. Jind was chosen as the venue in an attempt by BJP to consolidate its hold not only in Jind but also the adjoining areas of Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat, considered strongholds of the Jat community.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App