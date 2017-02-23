No confusion, Punjab has to allow SYL canal construction: Supreme Court

Dilapidated Satluj Yamuna Link Canal at Ropar. -Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar *** Local Caption *** Dilapidated Satluj Yamuna Link Canal at Ropar. -Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar Dilapidated Satluj Yamuna Link Canal at Ropar. -Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar *** Local Caption *** Dilapidated Satluj Yamuna Link Canal at Ropar. -Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asserted that construction of Satluj-Yamuna link canal must complete in accordance with its orders in the past and that there was no space for any “confusion and hesitancy” on part of state governments. Directing its observations at Punjab government, the court said that there were two decrees mandating the state government to discharge its obligation and that it must comply with the orders now.

“The decree has been passed by the highest court, it has to be implemented. If both Haryana and Punjab agree for mutual agreement with an interference from Union government, then it is good, otherwise, we will invoke legal process…Punjab has to allow it. The canal has to be constructed,” said a bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy.

The court said this as senior advocates Ram Jethmalani and R S Suri, appearing for Punjab, favoured for an active role by the Union government as an arbitrator to resolve its dispute with Haryana.

Haryana, represented by senior advocates Shyam Divan and Jagdeep Dhankar, pressed that digging of the canal has to start now since there have been directions in its favour by the apex court in 2002 and 2004.