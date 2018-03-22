No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

TDP leaders protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday (Express photo by Praveen Jain) TDP leaders protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The second budget session of Parliament has nearly been a washout with 13 consecutive days of minimal transactions in both the Houses. Three no-confidence motions given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government stand pending in Lok Sabha since March 16.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned within minutes after noisy protests by members of the TDP, AIADMK and the TRS. Asking if the MPs wanted images of disruption to be seen by the nation, Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu said, “What is happening. Are we so helpless? Is this Parliament or something else? … I am sorry this is not the way.”

The Lok Sabha proceedings on the day were first disrupted right after it had assembled with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House till noon following continued booing. After the House reconvened, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar appealed to the members to allow the House to function. Saying that the BJP government is ready to discuss any issue including the no-trust vote, Kumar said, “The government has confidence both inside and outside Parliament.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the Opposition gathered in the Well. Mahajan said she could not count the 50 members supporting the move as placards were blocking her view.

