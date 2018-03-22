No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The second budget session of Parliament has nearly been a washout with 13 consecutive days of minimal transactions in both the Houses. Three no-confidence motions given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government stand pending in Lok Sabha since March 16.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned within minutes after noisy protests by members of the TDP, AIADMK and the TRS. Asking if the MPs wanted images of disruption to be seen by the nation, Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu said, “What is happening. Are we so helpless? Is this Parliament or something else? … I am sorry this is not the way.”
The Lok Sabha proceedings on the day were first disrupted right after it had assembled with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House till noon following continued booing. After the House reconvened, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar appealed to the members to allow the House to function. Saying that the BJP government is ready to discuss any issue including the no-trust vote, Kumar said, “The government has confidence both inside and outside Parliament.”
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the Opposition gathered in the Well. Mahajan said she could not count the 50 members supporting the move as placards were blocking her view.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as loud slogans of 'we want justice' were raised as soon as proceedings began.
AIADMK members protest over Cauvery issue in Parliament (Express photo by Praveen Jain)
DMK Deputy Leader Duraimurugan said, "you (AIADMK) are saying that you are opposing (the Centre), we hope that you would support the no-confidence motion (in Parliament)." Earlier, party leader MK Stalin had also asked the Tamil Nadu government to support the motion in the Parliament
AIADMK members are also protesting in the Parliament demanding a constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. The party, has howeever, not made its stand clear on the no-confidence motions in the Lol Sabha.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the issues of TDP's no-trust move in Parliament and the Cauvery issue should not be linked. "We are seeking CMB in Parliament and nobody voiced their support to us. They (TDP) are taking up only their problem and are not pointing out our problem. For our issue, our MPs are continuously raising the issue in Parliament and giving pressure to the Centre," he said.
If the no-confidence motions are tabled in the Lok Sabha today, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, NCP, and AIMIM are likely to support it. The AIADMK will decide once the motion is moved. BJP ally Shiv Sena, however, will abstain if it is put to vote. BJP's alliance partner in Punjab, SAD has expressed its support to the demand of special status to Andhra Pradesh but will not support the vote in the Parliament.
The BJP, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the House, is likely to remain unaffected by the motion.
TDP's Thota Narasimham has written to Lok Sabha Secretary General, giving notice to include no-confidence motion in the list of business for the day.
Welcome to our live blog on Parliament proceedings. If either of the no-trust votes are moved in the Lok Sabha today, it will be the first against the BJP-led government. Follow this space for all the latest developments through the day in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.