No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon, Rajya Sabha for the day

TDP leaders protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) TDP leaders protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon on Wednesday, after members disrupted proceedings. The three no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, which were given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress, are expected to be taken up during the session today. The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, was adjourned for the day within minutes over protests in the House. No business was transacted in the Upper House.

The notices for the no-confidence motion were given by TDP MPs Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla and YSR Congress’s Y V Subba Reddy on March 16 but are yet to be taken up with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House over protests saying it was not in order. Both parties have been demanding a special package for Andhra Pradesh and TDP quit the NDA over the issue last week

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday after Swaraj announced that 39 Indians abducted by ISIS in Iraq are dead. In the Lok Sabha, Swaraj was unable to make an elaborate statement and Mahajan adjourned the House terming the scenes as “unfortunate.”

Both the Houses have not transacted any substantial business since March 5 when the second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed except for the passage of the Finance Bill in Lok Sabha without a discussion.

Follow No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd