No-confidence motions in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Can Modi govt pass the test?

TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad, dressed as a woman, protests demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad, dressed as a woman, protests demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Three no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government are expected to be taken up Tuesday after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the lower house Monday saying it was not in order. Notices for no-confidence motion were given by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and TDP MPs Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla. Both the parties have been demanding a special financial package for Andhra Pradesh. The motion is unlikely to upset the NDA, which has clear majority in the House.

The three motions are likely to be taken up after Question Hour in Lok Sabha if the Speaker finds the House to be in order. The Congress, Left Front, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the AIMIM have extended their support to the motion. AIADMK, which is also protesting against the Cauvery issue is yet to take a final call on its course of action.

TDP MPs protest in front of TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protest. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday told the House that the party is ready to discuss any issue, including the no-trust vote. The government, while confident of its support “inside and outside Parliament” blamed Opposition parties for “creating ruckus” in the House. The TDP, on the other hand, accused BJP of “orchestrating the drama.” P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who resigned as Union minister when TDP parted ways with NDA, said the motion could have been taken up if the government had the “intention”.

Follow No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES:

