Latest News
  • No-confidence motions in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Can Modi govt pass the test?

No-confidence motions in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Can Modi govt pass the test?

No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Three motions were moved by the TDP and the YSRCP, who have been demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh. Follow this space to track all the latest developments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad, dressed as a woman, protests demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Three no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government are expected to be taken up Tuesday after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the lower house Monday saying it was not in order. Notices for no-confidence motion were given by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and TDP MPs Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla. Both the parties have been demanding a special financial package for Andhra Pradesh. The motion is unlikely to upset the NDA, which has clear majority in the House.

The three motions are likely to be taken up after Question Hour in Lok Sabha if the Speaker finds the House to be in order. The Congress, Left Front, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the AIMIM have extended their support to the motion. AIADMK, which is also protesting against the Cauvery issue is yet to take a final call on its course of action.

TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protest. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday told the House that the party is ready to discuss any issue, including the no-trust vote. The government, while confident of its support “inside and outside Parliament” blamed Opposition parties for “creating ruckus” in the House. The TDP, on the other hand, accused BJP of “orchestrating the drama.” P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who resigned as Union minister when TDP parted ways with NDA, said the motion could have been taken up if the government had the “intention”.

Follow No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES:

  1. 9:51AM
    20 Mar, 18
    Will press for discussion on no-trust motion through the session: YSCRP's Subba Reddy

    YSR Congress MP YV Subba Reddy, who brought the no-trust motion, says, "We request the Speaker to allow our no-confidence motion. As long as the budget session continues we will press for discussion to take place on no-confidence motion. Ruckus has been happening in the House for past 15 days but the Finance Bill was passed," reported ANI.

  2. 9:49AM
    20 Mar, 18

    The Rajya Sabha was in session for only 10 minutes yesterday. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after parties from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu trooped into the Well, raising slogans and disrupting proceedings. No business was transacted. Naidu was heard repeatedly asking members to allow the House to function. “This is not in the interest of the country, this is not in the interest of Parliament,” he said.

  3. 9:42AM
    20 Mar, 18
    Naidu to MPs: 'Get other parties to issue no-trust motions'

    On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the 11th consecutive day, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan found the House was not in order. TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a late-night teleconference with MPs, asked them to get no-confidence motions issued by other parties as well. "Be alert and react according to their moves. Ensure that MPs of other parties also attend the House. Get no-trust motion notices issued by other parties as well," He was quoted as saying by PTI.

  4. 9:39AM
    20 Mar, 18
    Govt may opt for early adjournment of Budget session

    BJP sources, meanwhile, said that in view of continuous disruptions, the government is likely to opt for early adjournment of Budget session. Senior party leaders indicated the session could be adjourned sine die this week. “What’s the point in continuing like this?” a BJP leader asked. 

  5. 9:37AM
    20 Mar, 18
    SAD to support Modi govt

    BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal said the party supports granting of special category status to AP, but is not in favour of the no-confidence motion.

  6. 9:37AM
    20 Mar, 18
    Stalin asks AIADMK to support the motion

    DMK leader Stalin asked the Tamil Nadu government to support the no-trust motion called by CM Naidu. “Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to put pressure on Central government has gone for no-confidence motion for the welfare of their state. I ask this (Tamil Nadu) Government to support TDP’s no-confidence motion,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

  7. 9:26AM
    20 Mar, 18

    Welcome to our live blog on Parliament proceedings. If either of the no-confidence motions are moved in the Lok Sabha today, it will be the first against the BJP-led government. Follow this space for all the latest developments through the day in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd