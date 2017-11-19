No concessions for meat, liquor, gutka in Madhya Pradesh’s new MSME policy

Representational Image Representational Image

Meat, tobacco, gutka, beer and liquor are among the products whose manufacturers won’t qualify for concessions under Madhya Pradesh’s new policy that seeks to promote micro, small and medium enterprises. The Madhya Pradesh MSME Development Policy, 2017, was unveiled by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for MSME Giriraj Singh on Friday, the first day of the two-day Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Entrepreneurship Convention.

While making it clear that it is in favour of gradual prohibition, the BJP government has already announced that it won’t let new liquor shops and distilleries come up in the state. It has shut liquor shops within 5 km of the banks of the Narmada.

Admitting that job creation is a major challenge, the new policy has laid down that the government will provide 40 per cent subsidy on investment in plant and machinery in MSMEs. The subsidy will be provided in five equal annual installments.

Slaughterhouses, meat-based industries, units producing beer and liquor (barring wineries), tobacco and tobacco-based products, pan masala and gutka are among those that won’t quality for exemption, says the policy unveiled in the post-GST regime. Chouhan said a network of MSMEs will be laid in the state in collaboration with young entrepreneurs to create more job opportunities. The government is hoping to create 7.5 lakh jobs by next year.

