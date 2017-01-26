No compromise on development, says Arunachal Governor Shanmuganathan

The Arunachal Pradesh government would accord topmost priority to the state’s interest, and anybody coming in the way and stalling development would be dealt with strictly as per law, state Governor V Shanmuganathan said in Itanagar on Thursday. Speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day at the Indira Gandhi Park ground in the Arunachal Pradesh capital, Governor Shanmuganathan also said there would be no compromise when it concerns the development of the state.

“Anybody coming in the way and stalling the development of the State shall be dealt with strictly as per law. In other words, there will be no compromise when it comes to the development of the State,” he said. Shanmuganathan, who is governor of Meghalaya, is also holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh.

Asking investors to look at Arunachal Pradesh for their next projects, he said that while the government would ensure that investors got tailor-made policies to invest, land laws would be adequately amended to attract investments. “Our land laws will require amendments whereby the law is attractive for investors, while interests of the locals are fully protected. My government is working on land law amendment. Once done, this will usher in a transformational change in creating jobs and boosting economic growth in the state,” he said.

Regretting that many vested interests had earlier hijacked the development process, the governor asked the people to act as facilitators instead of subverting the process. “Projects can be completed on time only if all of us wholeheartedly act as facilitators and not subvert the process. In the past, many vested interests had hijacked the development process for individual and private gains,” he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction that the state had recently signed a MoU each with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). While NDDB would help bring about a white revolution in the state, GIDC would mentor the state in setting up industrial estates, he said.

The state government had recently submitted proposals worth Rs 8000 crore for infrastructure improvement in the international border areas to arrest migration tendencies among the people, Shanmuganathan said. The proposals that cover health, education, rural connectivity, hydropower, solar energy, public distribution system and drinking water, once implemented, would bring about a massive development in remote areas along the China border, he said.

