‘No compliance report from Ryan school’

Ryan international School in Gurgaon. (File photo) Ryan international School in Gurgaon. (File photo)

Ryan International School’s Sector 40 branch is among the 134 institutions in Gurgaon that have failed to submit compliance reports to the District Education Officer (DEO), proving that they have made all requisite arrangements to ensure the safety and security of their students.

A senior official from the Sector 40 branch, however, claimed, “We submitted the report on October 18 and have a receipt proving the same. Our name has been included wrongly. We have written to the DEO clarifying the same today.”

Despite repeated calls and messages, the DEO could not be reached for a comment. An official from the district administration, however, confirmed that the school is included in the list of institutions that have violated the order.

