No complaint of disregarding seniority in choosing AIIMS director: Govt

Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said the post of Director AIIMS New Delhi was advertised in various national dailies in accordance with guidelines.

The government today said it had not received any complaint about disregarding seniority in finalising the name of AIIMS Director here.

“No such complaints have been received,” Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He was asked whether complaints have been received about neglecting seniority among names forwarded by selection committee for the post of Director AIIMS here.

“In accordance to guidelines, the post of Director AIIMS New Delhi was advertised in various national dailies.

“A search-cum-selection committee constituted with the approval of department of personnel and training scrutinised the applications received and recommended a panel of three officers for consideration of the Institute’s body of AIIMS New Delhi,” Kulaste said.

He added,”The institute’s body accepted the recommendation of the search-cum-selection committee. Thereafter the panel was sent for consideration of Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC). The ACC has since approved the appointment of Director AIIMS New Delhi.”.

Randeep Guleria was recently appointed as the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

