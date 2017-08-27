Only in Express
  • No compensation to Dera law breakers from Punjab: Amarinder Singh

No compensation to Dera law breakers from Punjab: Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister said it was for the centre to take any decisionAon ordering a probe into the collapse of law and order that led to the anarchy and violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on Friday

By: IANS | Chandigarh | Published:August 27, 2017 11:44 pm
ram rahim verdictm ram rahim rape case, dera sacha sauda, Amarinder Singh, amarinder dera, rahim amarinder, ram raheem singh, gurmit ram rahim singh, gurmeet singh rape, panchkula violence, indian express news, india news Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh
Related News

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday that no compensation would be given by his government to law breakers from the state who were killed in the Panchkula violence in wake of the court verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. Talking to media during his tour of nearly a dozen areas in some of the sensitive districts in Malwa region of south-west Punjab, which witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the wake of the court verdict on Friday, he said that the state government and police had taken effective steps to contain the situation.

Out of the 38 deaths in violence in Haryana in wake of the CBI special court verdict convicting the Dera chief for rape, 11 people have been identified so far as being from Punjab. The Chief Minister said it was for the centre to take any decisionAon ordering a probe into the collapse of law and order that led to the anarchy and violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on Friday.

He reiterated that the main cause of the trouble was allowing such a large crowd to gather in Panchkula in Haryana, adjoining Chandigarh, ahead of the court verdict.

The quantum of punishment to the Dera chief will be announced on Monday in a special court being set up in the jail near Rohtak town in Haryana, where the Dera chief was taken after his conviction

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 27: Latest News