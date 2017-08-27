No compensation to Dera law breakers from Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday that no compensation would be given by his government to law breakers from the state who were killed in the Panchkula violence in wake of the court verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. Talking to media during his tour of nearly a dozen areas in some of the sensitive districts in Malwa region of south-west Punjab, which witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the wake of the court verdict on Friday, he said that the state government and police had taken effective steps to contain the situation.

Out of the 38 deaths in violence in Haryana in wake of the CBI special court verdict convicting the Dera chief for rape, 11 people have been identified so far as being from Punjab. The Chief Minister said it was for the centre to take any decisionAon ordering a probe into the collapse of law and order that led to the anarchy and violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on Friday.

He reiterated that the main cause of the trouble was allowing such a large crowd to gather in Panchkula in Haryana, adjoining Chandigarh, ahead of the court verdict.

The quantum of punishment to the Dera chief will be announced on Monday in a special court being set up in the jail near Rohtak town in Haryana, where the Dera chief was taken after his conviction

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App