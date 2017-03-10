No compensation for OROP protester’s kin, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal clarifies

A series of protests followed Ram Krishen Grewal’s suicide last year. (Express Photo) A series of protests followed Ram Krishen Grewal’s suicide last year. (Express Photo)

Warm relations between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal turned frosty in three days after the government hit out at him for rejecting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal to give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Ram Krishen Grewal, the subedar who committed suicide during the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) protests in Delhi in November last year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The L-G, in his communication to the government, said the Chief Minister was apprised that compensation cannot be given as “the specific case does not fall within parameters of scheme for grant of ex- gratia payment”. Baijal had sought information about the issue from the government.

“The government clarified that Grewal’s case is not covered under existing ex-gratia schemes to war widows, war-disabled, PoWs, missing-in-war,” Baijal has said.

Baijal added that ex-gratia is given to either those working with the Delhi government and the Delhi Police or have permanent addresses recorded at the time of joining service in Delhi.

On March 6, Water Minister and AAP spokesperson Kapil Mishra had praised Baijal in the Assembly and called him a “light-bearer”.

The L-G cleared two crucial bills in favour of the Delhi government (increase in minimum wages and salaries of guest teachers).

On Thursday, however, Mishra attacked Baijal and said denying permission to give compensation to Grewal’s kin was a “political” decision. He alleged it was taken at the behest of the Centre.

When asked about technicality that the recipient of the ex-gratia should be a resident of Delhi, Mishra said the Cabinet had passed the proposal and that it should have been implemented.

“No one is above House and the Cabinet. If we say we are giving Grewal’s family compensation, who could be troubled by this?”said Mishra.

Reacting to the government’s stand on the issue, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the government was playing politics as Baijal rejected their proposal based on rules.

“The Delhi government should make provisions for every soldier martyred across country. They don’t even know about the rule,” he said.