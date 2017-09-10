No Common Break

The rare occurrence of triple talaq in the state has been linked to its value system, where lawyers and religious scholars recommend amicable solutions to marital disputes. (Express Archive) The rare occurrence of triple talaq in the state has been linked to its value system, where lawyers and religious scholars recommend amicable solutions to marital disputes. (Express Archive)

Two years after they were married, differences cropped up between Ikram Ahmad (name changed) and his wife Mumtaz. Over the next few months, the rows between them intensified and the couple sought help from the local mohalla committee where Ikram, in the presence of elders, uttered talaq (only once) and pronounced his marriage over. Mumtaz, however, didn’t want a separation. A few weeks later, she approached a Srinagar court and filed a case against her husband, demanding maintenance for herself and their two-year-old. The couple was in court for a hearing when Ikram uttered the three words: talaq, talaq, talaq. The court however, dismissed it and directed him to pay maintenance of Rs 1,500, which was later upped to Rs 5,000.

This was in 2012. As the case proceeded, Ikram got used to seeing his daughter only at hearings. “During one of these hearings, the judge called us to his chamber and said we should reconsider our relationship for the sake of our daughter,” he said. Eventually, both agreed in 2015 to stay together. This can be counted as one of the few cases in Jammu & Kashmir where a husband had pronounced triple talaq. While the whole country grapples with the implications of the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq, in J&K, cases of instant triple talaq have been rare (under one per cent cases of divorce result from instant triple talaq). The state has the highest (68.3 per cent as per 2011 census) Muslim population in the country.

Chairperson of the J&K State Commission for Women, Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor, says, “In the last two years, we have received five to 10 cases where the men pronounced instant triple talaq, but these relationships didn’t end in divorces because we counselled the men on the correct procedures.”

Lawyer Mudasir Naqshbandi contests family matters in the J&K High Court. He says that of the hundreds of family cases the court hears, there are about 10 cases of divorce every month. “But, on an average, there may be two to three cases that eventually end in divorce in a year,” he says. According to him, most of the cases of triple talaq don’t get legalised. “One reason being that it takes years to obtain a divorce and that gives the couple time to rethink their relationship,” he says. J&K Advocate General Jehangir Iqbal Ganaie says instances have come up mostly when the wife petitions the court for maintenance. “Once the wife approaches court for maintenance, the husband tries to wriggle out of his responsibility by invoking instant triple talaq. But though I don’t have data available, cases of instant triple talaq I have seen are very few,” he says.

The rare occurrence of triple talaq in the state has been linked to its value system, where lawyers and religious scholars recommend amicable solutions to marital disputes. Nayeem Akhtar, official spokesperson of the J&K government and public Works minister, says, “We have retained many cultural features of Kashmir civilisation. Even widow remarriage is not very common in Kashmir. It is still looked down upon. The remarriage of a man, especially older, isn’t common too.”

(With inputs from Wajahat Shabir)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App