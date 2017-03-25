No comment on policies without sanction: Kerala govt to staff

The Left Front government in Kerala has issued a circular preventing government employees from commenting on social and visual media platforms regarding government policies or programmes.

The circular, issued by the administrative reforms department, said the state staff should get permission for airing their opinion on government projects.

The official communication issued on Friday as per Section 60(a) of Kerala Government Servants Conduct Rules said the department heads should take stringent action against employees who take part in social media debates on government policies without prior sanction. Any lapses in this regard on part of the employees would be treated seriously, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now