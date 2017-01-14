No cold wave in Rajasthan: MeT office

Barring a few places, there was “no cold wave” in Rajasthan as the night temperature increased across the state due to Western Disturbance. “No cold waves are prevalent in Rajasthan except the Udaipur division. Parts of the state have registered a rise in the night temperature due to Western Disturbance,” the MeT department said.

However, Alwar continued to reel under cold weather at 1.4 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in the state. Mount Abu had a low of 2 degrees Celsius.

Vanasthali had a minimum of 2.7 degrees Celsius, while mercury in Chittorgarh, Dabok, Jaipur and Bundi settled at 3.2, 4 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT office said.

Kota, Phalodi, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer gauged their respective night temperatures at 6.8, 10, 10.2, 10.5 and 14.2 degrees Celsius.

Light showers are likely tomorrow in Jaipur and nearby areas.