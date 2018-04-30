No coalition without hiccups, BJP-PDP will deliver on promises, says Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav expressed confidence that his party and ally PDP would be able to deliver on the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (File) BJP general secretary Ram Madhav expressed confidence that his party and ally PDP would be able to deliver on the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

No coalition is easy and there are bound to be ‘hiccups’, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Monday as he expressed confidence that his party and ally PDP would be able to deliver on the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leader also asserted that there was no question of a lenient approach being adopted towards those trying to obstruct security forces during operations.

During an interaction here, Madhav was asked by journalists about reports of a rift between J&K ruling alliance partners, PDP and BJP, over various issues. “All is not well between the two parties is something I have been hearing for the last three years. No coalition is easy, we are in coalition and working together to try to address the issues of the state. There will be hiccups but our party and our leaders are competent to handle those issues and we are confident that together we will be able to deliver on all those promises made in the common minimum programme or agenda of governance,” Madhav said on a day eight new ministers took oath in J&K.

Asked about PDP leader Mohammad Khalil Band’s comments seeking a dialogue between India and Pakistan, shortly after he took oath as a minister, Madhav said “this is what the chief minister is saying”. “We have always maintained that there will be a view of the people but the decision on the issue (talks) will be taken by the Centre after taking a comprehensive overview of the situation. Let them have their views,” he said.

To a question suggesting that the BJP had surrendered before Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on key issues, including amnesty to those involved in stone-pelting, Madhav said there could be no lenience towards those trying to obstruct the security forces. “There will be no leniency towards those who try to obstruct security forces from performing in the valley. Nobody has surrendered…We are acting very tough against all forms of terror whether it is on the streets, using stone-pelting as a means or in the forests using guns. We will tackle them in an appropriate manner,” Madhav replied.

He said terrorists with guns and stone-pelters could not be dealt with in the same way. “With guns you have to deal with guns differently and stone pelters differently. As far as amnesty is concerned, the first time offenders were given amnesty by the state government in consultation with the home ministry. Otherwise there is no question of any lenience with those who try or obstruct the duty of our security forces,” he said.

