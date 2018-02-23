No CM face for Congress in Rajasthan

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at AICC HQ. (Source: INC/File) Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at AICC HQ. (Source: INC/File)

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met top party leaders from Rajasthan to review the party’s preparations for Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The party made it clear that it will not project a chief ministerial face and its top three — Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and C P Joshi — will soon embark on a joint mass contact programme to project a united face ahead of the crucial polls.

Congress leaders reiterated the party’s tradition of not projecting a chief ministerial face. The party, in fact, wants to play it safe and prefer the time-tested collective leadership formula given the fact there is no unanimity on one name. There is always the apprehension that projection of one leader will drive all the others to individually or unitedly work against him.

But the Rajasthan decision could be a message to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has once again demanded that the party project a chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress had projected Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial face in Punjab and the strategy had proved to be a success.

It is not just Scindia. Senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi too has demanded the same. In fact, many in the Congress believe voters want to know who is going to be their chief minister for the next five years in advance.

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey said the Congress succeeded in winning elections for the past 60 years without projecting a chief ministerial face. “In Rajasthan, the Congress has only one agenda and only the Congress flag,” he said.

He said the party will fight elections under the collective leadership and under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. “All the leaders will fulfill their responsibilities collectively and all of them assured Rahul Gandhi today that they will work together and leave no stone unturned to make every programme a success,” he said. “Rahul Gandhi will be the face and the election will be fought under his leadership,” he said.

The party is set to roll out a 90-day long mass contact programme in the next fortnight. All the top leaders will jointly travel to all the 200 Assembly segments to reach out to the people and interact with booth level workers of the Congress. “All cannot be present together everywhere all the time. But as far as possible all will be there in one bus,” he said.

“All the top leaders will be together at least in all the district headquarters,” another senior leader said. The Congress feels it has a realistic chance of dislodging the BJP from power in Rajasthan, especially after the party swept the recent bypolls in the state, winning one Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

