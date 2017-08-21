No clear move from Centre on Darjeeling shutdown, Mamata government to take tough stand

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

With the central government not giving any indication for talks on the Gorkhaland issue with the agitators in Darjeeling, the Mamata Banerjee government is taking a tough stand. A senior minister told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that the first condition for talks is the immediate withdrawal of the strike, which has crossed two months. The second is the surrender of activists allegedly involved in direct acts of vandalism and against whom warrants have been issued.

The government also said it would only talk to Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC), the umbrella outfit spearheading movement, when it calls for dialogue. Earlier this year, GJM assistant general secretary Benoy Tamang said the GMCC will decide on dialogue only if state government formally invited it for talks. He had also said they would not accept any pre-conditions for talks.

“The ball is in the court of GMCC or GJM now. Crowds in their gatherings are getting thinner every day. People in the hills are fuming due to loss of business during peak tourism season. So let GMCC or GJM decide whether they want peace and come for discussion with the state government or continue their agitation and get further disassociated from people,” the minister said.

According to TMC’s Darjeeling president and state Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, GJM is now just making hollow challenges and no one is taking such challenges seriously. “It is for them to decide what they wish to do,” Deb said.

