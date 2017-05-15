No clean chit to officer who tied youth to vehicle: Army

Farooq Ahmad Dar, the 26-year-old shawl artisan from Kashmir.(Source: @abdullah_omar/Twitter) Farooq Ahmad Dar, the 26-year-old shawl artisan from Kashmir.(Source: @abdullah_omar/Twitter)

The Army on Monday denied that the court of inquiry (COI) had given a clean chit to an officer who had tied a local youth in front of a vehicle last month to avoid attack from stone-pelters. In the wake of media reports saying that the COI had exonerated and even appreciated Major Nitin Gogoi for his action on April 9, Defence Ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that proceedings were still on.

“The Court of Inquiry concerned with the incident wherein a civilian was tied to an Army jeep is still incomplete. Reports in some sections of the media of the army Major being given a clean chit are speculative,” Kalia was quoted as saying by IANS.

Earlier reports had said that Gogoi, who had reportedly tied a youth to the bonnet of a jeep as a ‘human shield’ on April 9 to avoid attack from stone pelters in Badgam, had been given a clean chit and the COI had even appreciated his attempt to avoid casualties.

The April 9 video, in which a man was seen tied to an army jeep, allegedly as a human shield against stone-pelting, and which had gone viral on social media, had created an outrage in the Valley, forcing the authorities and the army to investigate the matter.

During investigation, Dar said he was out to cast his vote and later visit his sister’s house, where a bereavement had taken place, to offer condolences. Dar told investigators that after exercising his right to vote, he was proceeding towards his sister’s village when he was caught by the army personnel who wanted to enter Beerwah village along with the polling staff, the officials said.

Dar was tied to a jeep as the army moved into the village along with a convoy of jawans and some polling staff, they said.

The civilian claimed that he was released after he was paraded in 10 to 12 villages, the officials had said.

Sources in the army, which has promised an enquiry, claimed that Dar was picked up from a “trouble spot” and was tied up for barely 100 metres before being released.

